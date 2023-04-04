A Grantham teenager was joined by his stepfather, as he had his head shaved after being diagnosed with cancer.

Brandon Riches braved the shave today (Tuesday) at No.95 Barbers in Westgate to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The 18-year-old began chemotherapy last week to treat stage 2A Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer after being diagnosed in March.

Brandon Riches braved the shave for Teenage Cancer Trust. (63383167)

Brandon has already raised over £700 via a GoFundMe page and said he is "very grateful" for all the donations received so far.

He said that he wants to "help others going through the same situation I will be".

Brandon was joined by his step dad, Daniel Clarke, who also shaved his head to show support.

Brandon Riches (right) and Daniel Clarke. (63383170)

Brandon's mum, Zoe Clarke, said she was "beyond proud" of her son for raising money for other teenagers going through a similar ordeal.

Zoe said: "The head shave went well, although it wasn't done at Arish Barbers [as originally planned] as they were very busy.

"So we went down to No.95 barbers and they did it for him.

"He's having his last round of chemotherapy at this moment, then he is back again on Friday for another one, then he has a few days off, then it starts again.

Brandon Riches and Daniel Clarke with James Meadows (middle) of No.95. (63383173)

"But at the moment he is okay, just a sick feeling, but the medications are helping at present."

To donate or find more, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/hair-shave-for-tct

Zoe praised No.95 barbers for their help as Brandon and Daniel braved the shave.