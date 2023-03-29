A 15-year-old boy has bought himself an emotional support animal after raising the money for it by selling handmade dinosaurs.

Mason Pearce, from Caythorpe, has bought Bagel the Sphynx cat after he raised money to get her. He said he needed around £400 to buy Bagel.

Mason has sensory issues as a result of autism, plus anxiety, and finds that animals calm him down, which is why he wanted Bagel.

Mason Pearce (right) with cat Bagel. (63276648)

Bagel has settled in well since Mason got her. He said: "I love her very much.

"I am busy training her to ride in her carry bag and am looking forward to taking her out and about.

"Thank you to everyone who made it possible."

Bagel the cat. (63276642)

Alongside creating dinosaur ornaments at Caythorpe Village Hall, Mason also sold drawings online, made clay figures and was also hired to illustrate a children's book.