A Grantham teenager embarked on a family litter-pick to give back to the community for supporting him through illness.

Joseph Priest, 18, walked from Great Gonerby to Grantham and back on Saturday, picking up discarded face masks, breaking the loops to protect wildlife and putting them in the bin.

The former Priory Ruskin Academy sixth former spent most of last year shielding after being diagnosed with Bechets Disease, a rare disorder that causes blood vessel inflammation throughout your body, back in 2015.

Joseph Priest and family. (48030421)

Now in remission, Joseph wanted to give back to his community for all the support he received when he was unwell. He was joined by his siblings on Sunday who helped to collect litter from around Great Gonerby and managed to fill one bag of rubbish.

Joseph hopes to serve as a missionary for his church next summer which will see him spend two years away from home and family, and jumped at the chance of completing a service project to get some practice in beforehand.

Proud mum Elaine said: “As a family we were encouraged by the church that we attend, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to take part in the Great Britain Spring Clean.

“As a family we love doing things for other people – even our little dog Lucky came along to help. We want to keep going and do our bit.

“We’re always keen to get involved in projects that will help the community.”