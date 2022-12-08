A teenager has appeared before a judge, charged with stealing a car, £500 cash, jewellery and gold bullions.

James Price, 18, faces three offences of burglary, one of theft, one offence of making off without payment, and one of conspiracy to steal.

It is alleged Price took Audi car keys during a burglary at house in Eastgate, Deeping St James, on September 25, 2021.

Lincoln Crown Court

He is also charged with the theft of an Audi S3 car, taken from the property on the same day.

In addition, Price, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, faces an offence of conspiracy to steal from a builders' merchants between January 22 and February 28, 2021.

He is also accused of three offences which were reported over the course of a few hours in the Stamford and Market Deeping area on November 18 this year.

Price is accused of a burglary at a home in Braemar Close, Stamford, in which £500 cash and BMW keys were stolen.

He is also charged with a burglary in Church Road, Deeping St James, in which jewellery and gold bullions were taken.

Price also faces a further allegation of making off without paying for fuel valued at £80.60 from a service station in Langtoft on the same day.

All the charges were put to Price by the clerk of Lincoln Crown Court, who asked him to plead guilty or not guilty, but he remained silent.

A further court hearing will now take place at the court to decide if Price wilfully chose not to speak to enter a plea, or if he is physically or psychologically unable to do so.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight remanded Price back into custody until his next court appearance.