A teenager who pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars out of a river while magnet fishing, has returned the money to its rightful owner.

George Tindale, 15, regularly magnet fishes with father Kev Tindale, and records his findings on his Youtube channel 'Magnetic G', garnering millions of views.

Recently, while fishing for items in the River Witham in Grantham, George and Kev came across an old safe that, unbeknown to them, was stolen from a Grantham businessman back in 2000.

George, who lives in the Newark area, discovered that among the mud and slime in the safe was a pouch containing 2,500 Australian dollars (around £1,400), as well as bank cards that expired in 2004.

Also in the safe was a shotgun certificate that gave Kev, George and his mother Denise Newton, enough information to track down the rightful owner of the money, Rob Everett, who runs Winkworth and the Money Options Group in Grantham.

After verifying that Rob was indeed the owner of the safe, George, Kev and Denise visited Rob at Winkworth in Finkin Street on Saturday to return the money.

Rob explained the safe was stolen from a previous office back in 2000 by a teenager, who was caught after Rob found a cap that the burglar had left behind with their name stitched into it.

He said: “I remember at the time, they smashed into a cabinet to get to the safe, and I was just upset that there was a nice pen on my desk (a Mont Blanc that was never recovered).

"I was just amazed that they’d been able to track me down.

“For me, I just felt there are some really nice and good people in this world. They could have kept the money, they could have said they attempted to get hold of me. They wanted to return the contents and the goods to the rightful owners and I think that says a lot about humanity.

"Some people are just wonderful. They’ve gone to all that trouble. I gave a small reward to George. What’s good about it is George is a good mathematician apparently, and I run a wealth management company now, and I’ve offered him work experience when he’s ready to give him something back, give him some opportunity.

“I’d love him to work for us. He’s only 15 but give him a bit more time and I’d be happy to give him an opportunity.

“There’s a big lesson there. It teaches George that doing good and being honest and giving back is actually more rewarding than taking."

George said: “I mean it was amazing really. We pulled this safe out and it had all that money in.

"We counted it roughly on the bank and I think we totalled it about two and a half grand and we were just shocked.

“[Rob] was great. If I ever want work experience when I leave school, he said the offers always open."

When asked if this was the best thing he had found while magnet fishing, George said "definitely" and added that he loves reading all of the comments on Youtube.

Denise explained that George started magnet fishing three years ago and that although he started doing it in search of treasure, his work also highlights river pollution and the harm that it can have on wildlife.

She said: "George is very environmentally conscious. He always has been since primary school.

“When he first started to do this, he was after treasure. Everything ends up in the rivers and canals."

George added: "When we’re pulling all the metal out, there’s always plastics and stuff wrapped round it. It’s not just that, it’s the metal as well. Not only for the wildlife, but if somebody decided they were going to jump in the river on a hot day, they could just jump straight onto a spike."

Denise continued: “It’s ironic, because it was a 12/13 year old lad that stole from him and my son is 15. It was stolen by a teenager and a teenager has given it back."

After meeting on Saturday, Denise said that Robert "made us feel so welcome", adding that she was grateful for his offer of work experience, "how nice is that! It's just a lovely story."

Denise continued: “It was absolutely the best feeling in the world. [Robert] was over the moon. We’re doing a follow up video because we’ve got people hanging off the edges of their seats if you read through the comments."

After just six months after starting his hobby, George gained sponsorship from Online Magnets, one of the UK's leading suppliers.

