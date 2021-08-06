The devastated family of a mum who died from cancer has paid tribute to her by launching a charity fund-raiser in her memory.

Sarah Turner, of Manthorpe estate, passed away last month, aged 47, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer just two months ago.

Grateful for the incredible care that her mum received while receiving treatment in hospital, Sarah’s daughter Lily Coyne set up ‘Lily’s birthday fundraiser’ to ask for donations to Cancer Research UK instead of presents for her 16th birthday last month.

Sarah Turner died last month. (49907775)

Despite initially worrying that she wouldn’t meet her original £150 target, donations quickly started rolling in with the total reaching more than £2,500 at the time of going to press - with still a week to go until the fund-raiser closes.

Sarah, who was also mum to Ruby, 13, and 11-year-old Max, died on Tuesday, July 6, in the hospice in Grantham Hospital.

Born and raised in Grantham, Sarah worked at the Grantham tax office for more than 20 years before moving to St Peter’s Hill Surgery in 2011.

Sarah Turner passed away last month. (49816267)

Lily’s dad Matthew Coyne has been supporting his children.

He said: “It has been a devastating time for the entire family. Sarah grew up in Grantham and her death has touched so many people.

“Lily wanted to do something after losing her mum so suddenly. She was blown away with the care her mum received in hospital and decided to set up a fund-raiser to show her gratitude. She was initially worried that she wouldn’t reach her original £150 target so to raise more than £2,500 has been incredible. People have just been so generous.”

Lily, a pupil at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School (KGGS) said: “After losing my beautiful mum, I’m asking for donations to Cancer Research UK for my birthday this year. Their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that people consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

Sarah Turner passed away last month. (49816264)

Lily’s 11-year-old brother Max has also been inundated with messages of support and gifts from Arsenal football fans all over the world after a tweet went viral.

Jon Smyth, who lives on Sunningdale in Grantham, and heard about the family through a friend, tweeted: “Max is 11 and two weeks ago his mum died of cancer. He’s been very brave, but he missed his mum on his last day at primary school.

“He loves Arsenal. Arsenal fans what can we do to show him some love and support?”

Sarah Turner passed away last month. (49816261)

The tweet quickly amassed more than two million likes in just over a week with football fans from across the world, including those in America, India, South Africa and Australia, sending messages of support and and gifts to the youngsters,

Max also received a personalised video message from former English footballer Kev Campbell, who played in the Premier League for Arsenal, as well as a signed baseball cap, captains armband and photo from former Arsenal player and pundit Tony Adams.

Jon added: “Max’s dad is a friend of a friend. My friend’s son went to school with Max and as an Arsenal fan myself, he asked if I could help. The response to the tweet has been overwhelming.”

Jon met Max and his family last week to hand over the gifts that had been sent, including signed shirts, football boots, water bottles and other memorabilia. Fans also sent video messages of support.

A JustGiving page has also been set up after fans asked to donate money to support the family.

Jon added: “The whole family and friends involved have been absolutely blown away with the generosity and kindness of the Arsenal fanbase and Max’s family are extremely grateful.”

Sarah’s funeral took place at Grantham Crematorium last Tuesday.

To make a donation, visit: www.tinyurl.com/Lilycoyne or the JustGiving page at:www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gunnermax