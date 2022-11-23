An 18-year-old charged with two burglaries and making off without payment has appeared in court.

James Price, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, has been charged with the two burglary offences and one count of making off without payment for fuel.

The offences were reported over the course of a few hours in the Stamford and Market Deeping area on Friday (November 18).

Price is accused of a burglary at a home in Braemar Close, Stamford, at about 2.15pm, and a burglary in Church Road, Deeping St James, just after 3pm.

He is also accused off making off without paying for fuel at a service station in Langtoft.

Price was arrested after police linked the incidents through CCTV.

After a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday), Price was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 5.