Teenager killed in collision with lorry in Grantham

A 19-year-old woman has tragically died in a collision with a lorry in Grantham this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a serious road traffic collision at around 4pm today, at Dysart Road, Grantham, opposite the retail shopping centre.

The collision involved an HGV which was travelling down Dysart Road and a woman with a push bike travelling in the same direction.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon.

The woman, aged 19, died at the scene of the collision. Her next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Our officers from the serious collision investigation unit remain at the scene and estimate the road will be open about 10pm this evening.

"We are appealing for anyone who was travelling along Dysart Road and saw a woman with a pedal cycle, which is described as a blue Apollo mountain bike, to contact us. The woman may have been riding or pushing the bike.

"Anyone who saw the HGV, a red DAF which was turning left into a business premises to make a delivery, should also get in touch.

"We’d also like you to contact us if you travelled down Dysart Road around this time and have dashcam footage that may have recorded anything that will help our inquiry."

There are a number of ways to get in contact:

• Email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference Incident 232 of 8 September in the subject box;

• Via their non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Incident 232 of 8 September;

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org