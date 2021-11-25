A Grantham teenager has launched an online handmade jewellery business just in time for Christmas.

Beth Ivermee, of Heathfield Road, initially created ‘Lost and Found’ during lockdown last year after studying Business at Grantham College, but was forced to take a break soon afterwards on health grounds.

Beth, 18, reopened her business last week and has already secured several sales for her jewellery, which she makes herself, including a selection of earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Beth Ivermee (53329680)

Beth said: “I was inspired to start my own business after college. I initially sold old toys that were no longer available but I’m now focusing on jewellery.

“I saved up my pocket money I earned from doing chores to invest in the business and bought everything I needed including all of the tools, equipment and the charms.”

She will be selling her jewellery on a stall at a Christmas shopping evening at Jump Revolution on Saturday (November 27) between 5.30pm and

8pm.

Beth’s stall will be one of 20 stalls at the event showcasing a range of Christmas gift ideas.

Jump Revolution will also be decked out with lots of decorated Christmas trees and visitors will be able to have a go in the inflatable giant snow globe during the event. Walk-in bookings are available.

To see Beth’s handmade jewellery, visit https://m.facebook.com/groups/483138782643148/