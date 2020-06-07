Teenager leaves messages of hope on bridge in Grantham
Published: 09:30, 07 June 2020
A teenage girl has started leaving messages of hope on a bridge in Grantham in a bid to save lives.
Rebecca Newbold, of Reedings Road, Barrowby, started leaving the colourful notes on the bridge over the A1 on Dysart Road after a 69-year-old man died in an incident near the bridge on Monday.
- If you are affected by the story you call the Samaritans FREE on 116 123.
Just three days later a 19-year-old man died in a similar incident at a bridge near Little Ponton.
