A teenager has finished a 14-day running challenge to run 14km every day in support of a mental health charity for young people.

Olly Rymer, 17, from Walcot near Grantham has just completed the challenge, after mapping out a route around his local villages of Newton, Haceby, Braceby, Sapperton and Pickworth. Despite blisters, snow and icy weather conditions he clocked up an impressive total of 196km in 14 days.

Olly Rymer runs for Young Minds. (44524538)

Olly has so far raised £4,086 for the Young Minds charity through his justgiving page.

Olly said:"I wanted to try and help young people who are struggling with mental health issues and our current situation with Covid-19 means there is more demand than ever.

"Young Minds is the UK's leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health. They are leading the movement to make sure every young person gets the mental health support they need, when they need it, no matter what."

Olly Rymer ran through snow and ice to raise money for Young Minds. (44524540)

Young Minds says that in the UK today, an estimated five children in every classroom has a mental health problem. It says a quarter of 17-year-old girls have self-harmed in the last year, while suicide remains the single biggest killer of boys and young men.

A spokesperson added: "But things can get better. We provide young people with tools to look after their mental health. We empower adults to be the best support they can be to the young people in their lives. And we give young people the space and confidence to get their voices heard and change the world we live in."

Young Minds is supported by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's ‘Heads Together’ campaign that aims to end the stigma and change the conversation on mental health.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can support Olly on his Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/olly-rymer