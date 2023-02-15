A teenager who took a survival knife into the Grantham College grounds has been sentenced at court.

Thomas Read, aged 19, of Denton Avenue, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to possessing the knife at the college on Stonebridge Road on November 29 last year without good reason or authority.

Read was handed a community order in which he must undertake up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

The court ordered that Read should be deprived of the survival knife.