A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed during a knife assault this morning.

Police were called to Swinegate, Grantham, shortly after 11.30am this morning, to reports of an 18-year-old man with knife wound injuries.

An air ambulance was seen landing near the scene but it has not been comfirmed if it was connected with the incident yet.

Police responded to a report of a knife assault this morning.(44290893)

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "This incident relates to an assault on Swinegate, Grantham where an 18 year old man received injuries consistent with a knife wound.

"He has been taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

"If anyone has any information or has witnessed the incident, get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 129 of today's date."

Photos: R.Mortiss via Twitter.