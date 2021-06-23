A Grantham teenager is preparing to venture out into the world on a two-year journey for Jesus Christ.

Eighteen-year-old Joseph Priest has high hopes for his first solo missionary trip next summer.

Mormon missionaries are volunteer representatives of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), who engage in humanitarian aid and community service.

Joseph Priest. (48356388)

Most missionaries are single young men and women in their late teens and early 20s but can also be older couples whose children have grown up and left home.

It’s an anxious but exciting wait for the former Priory Ruskin Academy pupil as he waits to discover the destination for his mission from the church later this year.

He will be following in the footsteps of his older brother, Ethan, who completed his two-year missionary trip in Leeds in March 2020.

Joseph Priest and family. (48030421)

Reporter Tracey Davies visited Joseph and his family at their home in Great Gonerby to hear all about what has made this teenager decide to embark on such a momentous trip.

Have you always wanted to take part in a missionary trip?

It is always something that I have aspired to do. I love Heavenly Father and Jesus and just want to tell people about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that Jesus will come again. I will also be teaching that ‘Families are Forever’.

How have you prepared for your trip?

I spent four years learning the four scriptures, The Old Testament, The New Testament, Book of Mormon, and Doctrine and Covenants. This isn’t a requirement to become a missionary, but I chose to do this to increase my knowledge before teaching others about the church. It was quite difficult to fit it in alongside my schoolwork, the seminary programme was all online, and for the first two years I would participate in online lessons early in the morning before school, but I’m glad I did it. I’ve also already had a go at a number of service projects in the area, including gardening, litter picking, helping someone move house and packing shopping at the tills.

What does a missionary trip entail?

It will provide us with lots of opportunities to serve in the community in that area. Missionaries can be sent anywhere in the world and can take part in many service projects. Service projects can include feeding the homeless, painting, gardening, helping at foodbanks and building sheds. If there have been any natural disasters, we can also help to clean up afterwards.

Where are you hoping to travel to?

I don’t mind going anywhere where that I am needed. We can be sent anywhere in the world but we will get a missionary companion. I will have a day each week where I can send a letter or email home and depending where in the world I go – I may not have internet – a facetime call to let my family know how things are going.

I will also be given the opportunity to call home on Mother’s Day and Christmas Day. Again, that all depends on where I go, though.

What are you most looking forward to?

Every day will be different. It will be life changing. I am trying to save up as much as I can, although finances are not a barrier as the church will also help. Members are able to add to a missionary fund.

I am just really looking forward to serving and helping people wherever I go.

How can people find out more?

The closest building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in Stamford and on 07800 614579. The next closest is in Nottingham, which can be contacted on 07800 614647

You can also visit: www.churchofjesuschrist.org/?lang=eng