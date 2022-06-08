Two teenagers appeared in court on Tuesday charged with a series of offences including robbery.

Triston Price, 18, of William Street, Grantham, and another teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Price is accused of possessing a large kitchen knife in a public place, namely William Street, going equipped for theft with a knife, gloves and balaclava, robbing a woman of a mobile phone and a purse, and the theft of a pedal cycle from Stirling Court, Grantham, all on June 5 this year.

Lincoln Crown Court (57131720)

The other teenager is charged with robbery, theft of a pedal cycle and going equipped for theft with a screwdriver, gloves, a balaclava and a baton, on June 5 this year.

Price was remanded in custody. The other teenager was released on conditional bail.

Both teenagers have been sent to crown court where the next hearing will be on July 11.