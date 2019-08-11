Teenagers create sensory garden at Grantham care home

A group of teenagers have created a sensory garden at a Grantham care home as part of their National Citizen Service (NCS).

Two groups of pupils spent two weeks at Fairview Farm care home on Gloucester Road, Grantham, fund-raising and creating

the garden.

They added a bubble machine, bird feeders, flowers, planters with tyres and gnomes.

NCS pupils have created a sensory garden for residents at Fairview care home in Grantham. (14670015)

Clara White, a care assistant at the home, which caters for 19 residents, said: “Everyone has been really positive about it. The residents really love it especially the garden gnomes.”

The NCS is a voluntary personal and social development programme for 15–17 year olds.

The unique four-week programme see participants spend time away from home, embark on exhilarating challenges, volunteer and build skills for work and life.

Those completing the course receive a certificate at a graduation ceremony which is signed by the Prime Minister in office at the time of graduation.