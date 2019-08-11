Teenagers create sensory garden at Grantham care home
A group of teenagers have created a sensory garden at a Grantham care home as part of their National Citizen Service (NCS).
Two groups of pupils spent two weeks at Fairview Farm care home on Gloucester Road, Grantham, fund-raising and creating
the garden.
They added a bubble machine, bird feeders, flowers, planters with tyres and gnomes.
Clara White, a care assistant at the home, which caters for 19 residents, said: “Everyone has been really positive about it. The residents really love it especially the garden gnomes.”
The NCS is a voluntary personal and social development programme for 15–17 year olds.
The unique four-week programme see participants spend time away from home, embark on exhilarating challenges, volunteer and build skills for work and life.
Those completing the course receive a certificate at a graduation ceremony which is signed by the Prime Minister in office at the time of graduation.
