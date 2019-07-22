Teenager's injuries following crash on A1 at Grantham 'not life threatening'
The injuries of a teenager involved in a crash on the A1 have been described as 'not life threatening'.
Lincolnshire Police were called to a road traffic collision near the A607 junction on Saturday at 3.07pm.
Traffic was backed up for several miles at Grantham for several hours following the incident.
The crash involved one car and a male teenager was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, with potentially serious injuries.
But an update from Lincolnshire Police has confirmed the male's injuries are "not believed to be life threatening".
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.