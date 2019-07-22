The injuries of a teenager involved in a crash on the A1 have been described as 'not life threatening'.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a road traffic collision near the A607 junction on Saturday at 3.07pm.

Traffic was backed up for several miles at Grantham for several hours following the incident.

The crash involved one car and a male teenager was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, with potentially serious injuries.

But an update from Lincolnshire Police has confirmed the male's injuries are "not believed to be life threatening".