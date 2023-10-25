Teenagers were spotted throwing gravel from a town centre car park.

On Monday (October 23) Sheryl Davidans was hit by some gravel, and when she looked up she saw around four to five teenagers throwing gravel from the top of the St Catherine’s Road car park.

Sheryl said she was “fortunate” to be wearing long boots, but she could have “easily been bruised otherwise”.

The teenagers were spotted throwing gravel from the top of St Catherine's Road car park, in Grantham. Photo: Sheryl Davidans

She added: “As I walked on I thought to take my phone out to take a photo of them.

“When they saw this they hid behind the wall.

“When I crossed the road I was able to take the photo.

“I observed them from across the road interacting with a lady who was walking by the car park.

“She looked up and they hid and when I took the picture they were shouting down at her.”

The incident was not reported to Lincolnshire Police.