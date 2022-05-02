A dance show put on by a teenager in Grantham has raised money for a mental health charity.

Jamie Jessop, 18, of Corby Glen, put together a dance group called Dance J Collective made up of young talent from Lincolnshire, London and Nottingham, who performed in the show at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday.

Jamie, who is studying dance at Midlands Academy for Dance and Drama, has been dancing since the age of seven, and has put on a number of fund-raising shows including this latest show which was called Revive 2022.

The Dance J Collective with show organiser Jamie Jessop at the front, second from right. (56398330)

In 2015 his grandad passed away from cancer while living in Ireland and so Jamie wanted to raise money for the cancer charity that cared for him. He put on a dance show and with his best friend Alfie Jarvis they raised more than £800.

Jamie's mum Alison said: "Due to being restricted to perform during the pandemic Jamie decided that he was going to organise a show to celebrate the return of the arts to the stage.

"Jamie put together a crew of hip hop dancers called Dance J Collective to headline the show . He also invited other local performing arts schools to perform. These were Star Academy, Welland School of Dancing and LCA Cheerleading Team. There were also local young solo artists singing.

"The show was a huge success and we received some great comments. We won't know how much money has been raised at the moment as we are going to sell the official photos to the parents, but Jamie raised £250 from the raffle."

The raffle was held in support of Grantham men's mental health charity Place2Bee.

Alison added: "Jamie wanted to support a men’s mental health charity as he knows how much the pandemic has affected people."

There were many compliments after the show. One member of the audience said: "You were brilliant. I thought I was going to watch my daughter doing a contemporary dance routine, I had no idea I was about to witness the next Diversity!"