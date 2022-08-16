A cemetery in Grantham that only opens once a year has been vandalised.

Teenagers have been getting into the old burial ground, which is located on Manthorpe Road, setting fires and and leaving rubbish such as pizza boxes on the site.

The old cemetery is closed, but is open once a year during Grantham's Heritage Weekend, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, this year.

Simon Wilkinson, who lives on Lodge Way, said: "This is sort of an area which is quite well thought of by a lot of people.

"I’m not a religious person but people with any sort of values will know a cemetery is not a place you should be disrespecting.

"This is a special area of Grantham and it is being abused."

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they were contacted at 7.50pm on Thursday, August 11 (Incident 401 of August 11) following a report of trespass by a group of youths to the cemetery.

Grantham Civic Society will be opening the burial grounds on Sunday, September 11, as part of Heritage Weekend from 1pm until 3pm.

Courtney Finn, chairman of the civic society, added: "This trespassing is unfortunate especially with litter being left and the youths concerned having no regard for the burial ground being a sacred place.

"Grantham Civic Society opens the burial ground each year during the Heritage weekend.

"We have reported the incidents to SKDC and I know Simon Wilkinson has reported it to the police."