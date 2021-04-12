Households in South Kesteven are being urged to tell the district council if there has been a change in circumstances that affects their council tax discount.

SKDC gives a 25 per cent discount to more than 21,000 households where there is only one adult living at the property.

The council will shortly be comparing its council tax information with other databases to identify cases where more than one adult is living at an address and a discount is still being claimed.

South Kesteven District Council

SKDC’s director of finance, Richard Wyles, said: “We believe most council tax discounts are claimed honestly and legitimately, but we know there are times where a household’s circumstances change and people forget to tell us that their eligibility to a discount should be ended.

“However, it is a statutory requirement for council taxpayers to inform us within 28 days if they think they should no longer qualify for a discount.

“If you receive a discount but think you should no longer do so, this is your final chance to tell us before we contact you.“

Mr Wyles said the council had to amend any incorrect records back to the date of the change of circumstances. That meant householders would not benefit from withholding information, making the system fair for everyone. It could mean some households having a considerable amount of council tax arrears to pay.

Mr Wyles added: “While we are cracking down on the incorrect discounts granted, we are still keen to make sure that everyone gets the discounts they are entitled to. You should also contact us if you think you should qualify for any discounts and exemptions.”

For more information about the available discounts and exemptions, go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk