Children in Need is fast approaching so it's time to tell us what you're doing to raise funds.

Whether it's holding a bake sale, wearing your pyjamas to school or the office, or sitting in a bath of beans, we want to know about it!

Pudsey and his pals will be hosting the annual fundraiser on Friday, November 19, which will once again be aired on BBC One.

More than £1bn has been raised as part of the appeal to help improve the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK since the first major appeal in 1980.

To share what you're doing, email: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk