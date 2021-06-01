Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 20, and we are offering you the chance to tell your dad just how great he is through the Journal.

You can share a FREE special message through the newspaper published on Friday, June 18.

It’s really easy to do – simply fill in this online form or write your message on a postcard and send it to the Journal office: Grantham Journal, 18 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6PR.

Messages can be up to 16 words in length.

Please start your message with your dad’s name to make it easy for him to find it. Example: David Beckham: Happy Father’s Day, thanks for everything you do for us. Love from Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper xxxx

The deadline for messages is 10pm on Tuesday, June 15.

The editor reserves the right to exclude unsuitable messages.

Messages received after the June 15 deadline will not be published and we cannot be held responsible for lost messages.