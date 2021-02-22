There is no one as special as your mum – why not tell her so in the pages of the Journal?

Once again we’re giving readers the chance to send their mum a free Mother’s Day message.

Does she still do your laundry even though you’ve moved out? Do the dirty dishes and mugs you hoard in your room magically appear in the dishwasher when she’s around? Is she always there when you need her?

Mother's Day (31804196)

Yes? Then tell her she’s great!

The Mother’s Day messages will appear in the newspaper on Friday, March 12, in time for the big day on Sunday, March 14 – and better still, it’s free.

There are two ways to send in your message – do it online by completing the form below, or write your message and details on a postcard and post it to: Mother’s Day Messages, Grantham Journal, 18 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6PR.

Loading…

Start your message with the name of the recipient, followed by a colon (:) and then your message. For example: Meghan Markle: Happy Mother’s Day – you’re the best! Love from Archie and Bump x