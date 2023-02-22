There is no one as special as your mum – why not tell her so in the pages of the Journal?

Once again we’re giving readers the chance to send their mum a Mother’s Day message.

Does she still do your laundry even though you’ve moved out? Do the dirty dishes and mugs you hoard in your room magically appear in the dishwasher when she’s around? Is she always there when you need her?

Mother's Day. Photo: iStock (62596557)

Yes? Then tell her she’s great!

Mother’s Day messages will appear in the newspaper on Friday, March 17, in time for the big day on Sunday, March 19 – and better still, it’s free to send one in.

There are two ways to send in your message – complete the form below or write your message and details on a postcard and post it to: Mother’s Day Messages, Grantham Journal, 18 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6PR.

Loading…

Start your message with the name of the recipient, followed by a colon and then your message.

Victoria Beckham: Happy Mother’s Day – you’re the best! Love Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper xxx

Messages should be a maximum of 20 words and the editor reserves the right to exclude unsuitable messages. The deadline for messages is 10pm on Tuesday, March 14.

Messages received after the deadline will not be published and we cannot be held responsible for lost messages. You will be asked to provide your details on the online form - these will not be shared.