The district council says it has reduced the temperature of the water in its leisure centre swimming pools by one degree to save money.

South Kesteven District Council has confirmed it has taken the action because of an increase in energy bills.

The council's decision may not please users of The Meres pools with some complaining in the past the water is already chilly and so too are the changing rooms.

The temperature of the pools at The Meres leisure centre has been reduced by one degree celsius. (61013172)

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "It is a very challenging time for all leisure operators, and particularly those with swimming pools, as they are high users of gas and electricity.

"We are always mindful of energy efficiency and pricing and one mitigating action we have taken is to slightly lower the pool temperatures in an appropriate manner.

“The temperature of the leisure pool and main pool at The Meres in Grantham is reduced by 1℃ for swimmers as we continue to maintain industry standards while seeking a sensible balance for our Council Tax payers.”

Leisure centres around the country have reduced temperatures in their pools amid fears that huge energy bills could mean having to close facilities, at least temporarily.

SKDC also runs leisure centres in Stamford and Bourne.