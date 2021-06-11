Grantham is set for a hot weekend ahead with temperatures expected to reach at least 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The Met Office say it's going to remain warm for the rest of today sunny (Friday, June 11) but predict temperatures of 22C tomorrow (Saturday) and highs of 25C on Sunday.

It looks like the warm weather will continue into next week with temperatures remaining at 25C on Monday and 24C on Tuesday before getting cooler towards the end of the week.

A weather warning is in place for Grantham. (43408994)

