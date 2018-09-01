UKIP activists say they were abused by supporters of the European Union when they campaigned at Stamford and Grantham markets last Friday and Saturday.

Though reporting public support was seven-to-one in their favour, constituency secretary Pat Beese says some shoppers would walk by “muttering rude things.” At Stamford one EU supporter snatched a leaflet and tore it in half, while at Grantham, another shouted so close to his face, he feared being spat at.

Mr Beese says there is now much compared with when the referendum took place two years ago and people are now firmly in one camp or the other.

UKIP plans to run monthly stalls to show “we are still here and we haven’t gone away.”

The market campaigning also attracted new members.

Mr Beese added: “UKIP is coming back thanks to Theresa May and her Brexit-in-Name-Only. But say if Boris took over, I would expect a leaching of members as people would expect the job of leaving the EU to be done.”