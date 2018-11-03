Tempers have flared among anti-hunt activists and Grantham councillors over the planned Boxing Day meet in Grantham.

After Grantham Charter Trustees staged a meeting in private to continue the annual tradition of welcoming the Belvoir hunt to Grantham, tempers flared online.

Grantham Councillor Ray Wootten said trustees met in private because an opponent to the meet approached trustee officials and they felt he was “intimidating and threatening.”

Coun Wootten says he has compiled a list of “disgusting and vile” comments he has received from opponents, which he claimed meant a civilised debate between both sides at a public meeting was not possible.

Comments included branding councillors “scum of the Earth”and “savage and bloodthirsty.”

The Grantham Journal also received messages from people opposing the meet, saying it was “a barbaric tradition that should have died years ago.”

Former Grantham Mayor Linda Wootten said the Mayor of Grantham will be targeted by anti-hunt activists and some of their tactics can be ‘quite intimidating.’

Coun Wootten said as mayor she received ‘hundreds’ of emails, some from far flung countries, on the issue. “They are entitled to their view, just as I was at liberty to carry out my duty and greet the Hunt on behalf of the town. Hundreds turned out on that day and I certainly wasn’t going to disappoint the public.

“Fortunately, we are a democratic society and the Anti Hunt fraternity turned up with their banners and, apart from chanting at me how shameful I was, they demonstrated lawfully and peaceably. I’d say that was a good result all round.”

Current Mayor Lynda Coutts has promised to issue a statement.