Tempers flare over Blevoir Hunt meeting in Grantham on Boxing Day
Tempers have flared among anti-hunt activists and Grantham councillors over the planned Boxing Day meet in Grantham.
After Grantham Charter Trustees staged a meeting in private to continue the annual tradition of welcoming the Belvoir hunt to Grantham, tempers flared online.
Grantham Councillor Ray Wootten said trustees met in private because an opponent to the meet approached trustee officials and they felt he was “intimidating and threatening.”
Coun Wootten says he has compiled a list of “disgusting and vile” comments he has received from opponents, which he claimed meant a civilised debate between both sides at a public meeting was not possible.
Comments included branding councillors “scum of the Earth”and “savage and bloodthirsty.”
The Grantham Journal also received messages from people opposing the meet, saying it was “a barbaric tradition that should have died years ago.”
Former Grantham Mayor Linda Wootten said the Mayor of Grantham will be targeted by anti-hunt activists and some of their tactics can be ‘quite intimidating.’
Coun Wootten said as mayor she received ‘hundreds’ of emails, some from far flung countries, on the issue. “They are entitled to their view, just as I was at liberty to carry out my duty and greet the Hunt on behalf of the town. Hundreds turned out on that day and I certainly wasn’t going to disappoint the public.
“Fortunately, we are a democratic society and the Anti Hunt fraternity turned up with their banners and, apart from chanting at me how shameful I was, they demonstrated lawfully and peaceably. I’d say that was a good result all round.”
Current Mayor Lynda Coutts has promised to issue a statement.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.