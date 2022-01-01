Ten arrests made in Grantham as revellers bring in the new year
Published: 10:52, 01 January 2022
| Updated: 10:53, 01 January 2022
Ten people were arrested last night in Grantham as revellers celebrated the new year.
Lincolnshire Police say that a total of 39 people were arrested in the county overnight, two of them juveniles.
Chief Inspector Phil Vickers said that of those arrested and put in police cells, 32 were male and seven female.
Three people were arrested for assaulting emergency workers and three for drink or drug driving.
Twelve people were arrested in Lincoln, nine in Boston and eight in Skegness.