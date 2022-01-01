Ten people were arrested last night in Grantham as revellers celebrated the new year.

Lincolnshire Police say that a total of 39 people were arrested in the county overnight, two of them juveniles.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers said that of those arrested and put in police cells, 32 were male and seven female.

10 arrests were made overnight in Grantham. (54032180)

Three people were arrested for assaulting emergency workers and three for drink or drug driving.

Twelve people were arrested in Lincoln, nine in Boston and eight in Skegness.