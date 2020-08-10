Ten cases of coronavirus confirmed in South Kesteven in last five days

Ten cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in South Kesteven in the last five days, while the total in the district this month so far is 18.

There have been five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire today (Monday), but no new deaths.

Daily figures released by the government showed the number of cases increased from 3,529 to 3,534 – with all five new cases confirmed in Lincolnshire.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (40148448)

Today’s figures also showed there were no Covid-19 related deaths in or outside hospitals.

This means Lincolnshire hospitals have seen no coronavirus deaths for 12 days.

There have been 61 cases across the Greater Lincolnshire region so far in August.

Nationally, cases rose by 816 to 311,641 while deaths increased by eight to 46,574.

