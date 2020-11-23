Ten patients have died of coronavirus over the weekend in Lincolnshire hospitals

By James Mayer, local democracy reporter

Figures released by the NHS show that 10 people have died of Covid-19 over the weekend in hospitals runs by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The total number of deaths in ULHT hospitals from the virus since the pandemic began has reached 242.

The latest figures also show four more deaths in the South Kesteven district since Friday from the virus, taking the total to 69. There has been a total of 2,109 cases of Covid-19 in the district since the pandemic began, an increase of 82 cases since Friday.

Latest coronavirus figures. (43239721)

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard today (Monday) shows 669 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The figures show the deaths of 23 residents in Lincolnshire. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.

Nationally, cases increased by 38,537 to 1,512,045, while deaths rose by 738 to 55,024.

University of Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be up to 90 per cent effective in its trial. The Pfizer vaccine could get the green light by the end of the week.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “The results from the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca are very encouraging. We have already secured early access to 100 million doses of their vaccine for use across the UK if approved – on top of 255 million doses from other vaccine developers.

“The independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency will carry out their crucial work to assess whether the vaccine meets robust standards of safety, effectiveness and quality once it receives the full data from Oxford/AstraZeneca. If authorised, the NHS will begin to roll out more widely, starting with those most at risk, in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advice, and taking into account logistics and practicality.

“Advances including rapid testing, new treatments and vaccines will help us get back to normal but, until then, we must all continue to take the necessary actions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe, including following the Hands, Face, Space guidance.”