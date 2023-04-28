A 10-year-old girl has had 15 inches of her hair cut off for charity.

Hallie Sparks, from Caythorpe, had her hair cut yesterday (Thursday) in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Avril Edwards-Brown, her mother, is “very proud” of her daughter.

Hallie’s hair before it was cut.

She said: “She came to me one morning and said mum, I want my hair cut so that I can give it to children who don't have any, that way they can be happy.

“I looked it up for her and she asked me to book her an appointment.”

Avril set up a Facebook fundraiser for her daughter at www.facebook.com/donate/608394451315611/.

Hallie’s hair after it was cut

The aim was to raise £300, but this target has been hit and so far £410 has been raised.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair.