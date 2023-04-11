Since last summer, a 10-year-old boy has been raising money for the town's foodbank by selling raffle tickets outside his local post office.

David Martin, from Great Gonerby, sits outside the Great Gonerby Post Office once a month selling raffle tickets with cheese as the main prize to raise money for Grantham Foodbank.

Since he started, he has raised nearly £800 for the foodbank and he doesn’t plan to stop.

David Martin, 10, sells cheese raffle tickets outside the Great Gonerby Post Office once a month to raise money for Grantham Foodbank. (63483668)

David said: “I started to do all of this because a lot of people out there don’t have a home and I thought it would be good to raise money and help them get food.”

Once a month the post office gets cheese from Long Clawson and then David takes about 20 to 30 pounds of it for his raffle.

He then sets up his stall outside the post office - whatever the weather - to sell tickets to win the cheese.

His father, Steve Martin, who sells vegetables in the post office, said he is a “real trooper.”

Steve added: “He just attracts a lot of good support and good feeling.

“It sort of reminds people they could be doing a bit of good to help the less fortunate.”