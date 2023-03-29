A series of anti-social incidents has resulted in a tenant facing eviction from one council property, a second having their tenancy handed a partial closure order and a third facing possible eviction from their flat.

The court ruling was made following work between South Kesteven District Council’s Housing Services and the police regarding tenancies at Eastwell Place, Grantham.

A dossier of “significant issues”, video footage and police statements were presented to Lincoln magistrates.

South Kesteven District Council is taking action against tenants in Eastwell Place, Grantham. (63266719)

Evidence included records of antisocial behaviour, CCTV footage, street violence, neighbour complaints and witness statements from council staff.

The eviction was secured at an earlier hearing when the council was granted possession of the flat.

One of the tenants, Lewis Joseph, 27, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court earlier this month and pleaded guilty to the burglary of a garden shed. He has been handed the full closure order on his flat which means he cannot live there for six weeks ahead of potential eviction.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This robust and successful partnership action with the police means that our tenants and their neighbours are once again able to live their lives without the regular disruption caused by these tenants and their visitors.

“We take instances of anti-social behaviour very seriously and as a responsible landlord have a duty to all our tenants to deal with that.

“It is very important for the other residents of Eastwell Place to know they are supported by their landlord and that incidents of this nature are taken very seriously.

“The situation there was unacceptable and with support from the courts, we will take action where necessary to allow people to feel safe at home and in their neighbourhood.”

The partial closure order at one of the flats prevents named visitors at the property, which if breached could ultimately result in the tenant’s eviction.

A copy of the closure order is displayed outside each property and anyone breaching the order could be arrested and, if found guilty, face a punishment of up to 51 weeks in prison and/or an unlimited fine.