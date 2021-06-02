A Grantham club is "thrilled and extremely honoured" to receive a prestigious Queen's award.

Grantham Tennis Club is one of 241 organisations across the UK to receive a Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The awards go to charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups which have delivered exceptional service within their communities over the past year and beyond.

Grantham Tennis Club (43864669)

A club spokesperson said: "We are thrilled and extremely honoured to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. Our incredible volunteers truly are the lifeblood of the club.

"A massive thank you for your hard work, support and everything you do to help grow the club!"

Coinciding with Volunteers’ Week, the Queen’s award recognises that volunteers have been vital throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to be as the country emerges from lockdown.

Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration for the UK to recognise those who have dedicated their time to support their local community, both through the pandemic, and over many years.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service independent committee chair Sir Martyn Lewis said: "There is no finer example of democracy in action than people getting together at a local level to tackle a problem or issue at the heart of their community. This year’s magnificent award winning groups touch virtually every area of need across our society.

"They also highlight the growing and key role which volunteers are playing in times of rapid change and unprecedented challenges. Whether driven by a neighbourly passion to help others or to achieve that well recognised “high” of personal satisfaction, volunteering taps into a rich spirit of generosity, ingenuity and kindness. The Queen’s Award’s judges are proud to honour the achievements of those who help to make our country great."

Minister for Civil Society and Youth Baroness Barran will be marking Volunteers’ Week with a series of visits to some of the exceptional organisations carrying out critical work.

Queen's Award for Voluntary Service (35920055)

Baroness Barran said: "I’m extremely grateful for the work being carried out by volunteers across the country, and this prestigious award is extremely well deserved. I’d like to congratulate all of the winners, and thank them for the dedication to their communities.

"In these challenging times, charities, social enterprises and their volunteers have been the backbone of local communities.

"Recent research has shown that 99 per cent of people who have volunteered report positive personal benefits, including a sense of purpose, achievement and feeling as though they are making a difference. I hope today’s award inspires people and I encourage everyone to consider how they could volunteer in some way."

Nominations for the 2022 awards close on 15 September 2021.