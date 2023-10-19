A tennis club has hosted a session for people suffering from Parkinsons.

Twenty people from Parkinsons support groups in Grantham and Sleaford attended a one hour session at the Grantham Tennis Club.

The session started with a seated warm up to music on the indoor courts, and then coach Paul Singleton adapted tennis games to match the individual needs of the players.

Players during the session.

A spokesperson for GTC said: “Everyone who attended admitted that they were apprehensive at the start as to how the session was going to suit them as individuals but by the end were really surprised how much they could do and thoroughly enjoyed their time on court.”

Some members took part in games from a seated position, while others were standing and playing on smaller courts with soft balls and smaller lighter rackets.

Most of the players were accompanied by partners or carers, but GTC volunteers were also on hand to help.

After the session, the group had a chat about their experience over a drink in the bar.

The players during a seated warm up

Following feedback from the group, GTC has started a new indoor walking session to cater for players who have long term or are recovering from long term health conditions.

These sessions run weekly on Mondays from 11.30am until 12.30pm.

Players don’t have to be members of the club to attend.

Further details can be found at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/granthamtennisclubandgym.

More information can be found by calling 01476 591391.

The first session is free until November 28.