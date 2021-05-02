Grantham Tennis Club begins ‘come and try’ sessions next week to help people stay healthy both mentally and physically.

The ‘Feeling Good!’ fun tennis sessions start at 1pm on Friday, May 7, and are supported with a grant from the NHS which is promoting active, healthy lifestyles within communities. The two-hour sessions are free and will be taken at a safe and gentle pace with the emphasis on relaxation, sharing and enjoying the moment.

Dale Wright, community engagement lead at the club, said: “This is an opportunity not to be missed because there is guaranteed fun and healthy exercise for adults of all ages in a safe, welcoming and supportive environment.

Doris Adcock, aged 86, is Grantham Tennis Club's oldest 'Feeling Good!' member. (46720959)

“Our well-established Wednesday “Feeling Good!” group has an age range of 20 to 86 and it is just fantastic to be part of a genuine community activity in which everyone taking part feels valued and energised, whatever their background and experience.”

All equipment is provided together with fresh fruit during the half-time social break.

For more details or to take part, call 01476 591391, email info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or go to the club reception on Gonerby Road.