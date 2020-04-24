Home   News   Article

Grantham Tennis Club volunteer awarded for dedication

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:00, 24 April 2020

A Grantham Tennis Clubvolunteer has seen her efforts rewarded with an LTA Regional Award.

After joining the club in 2014 to help with her rehabilitation after defeating breast cancer, Susan Stannard, from Caythorpe, has volunteered as a coaching assistant ever since.

Now her contributions to the community have led to her being named as Volunteer of the Year by the Lawn Tennis Association.

