A Tesco Express is appealing for people to donate toys to its Christmas toy appeal.

The Tesco Express on Harrowby Lane, Grantham, is collecting toys from today (November 25), that it will donate to the Grantham Disabled Children Society.

Aline Laws, manager of the store, said: "Tesco as a company feel that with the current living crisis they want to help as much as they can.

The trolley where the toys can be donated. (60902177)

"We are asking customers to donate a toy for any age and place it in the trolley at the front of the shop.

"The key message for this is that everyone should be able to enjoy Christmas as much as the next person."

Toys must be handed into the store by Friday, December 16.