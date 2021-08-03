Tesco is recalling Tesco White Fondant Icing because some packs have been incorrectly packed with Tesco Marzipan that contains almonds (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds.

The recall is relevant to Tesco White Fondant Icing 500g with a best before end date of September 2022.

Tesco Fondant Icing product recalled due to almond contamination

The supermarket said they will give a full refund to those returning the product and there is no need to bring in a receipt.

Tesco have said on the recall notice: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."