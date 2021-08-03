Tesco issues product recall on fondant icing contaminated with almonds
Published: 13:20, 03 August 2021
| Updated: 13:28, 03 August 2021
Tesco is recalling Tesco White Fondant Icing because some packs have been incorrectly packed with Tesco Marzipan that contains almonds (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds.
The recall is relevant to Tesco White Fondant Icing 500g with a best before end date of September 2022.
The supermarket said they will give a full refund to those returning the product and there is no need to bring in a receipt.
Tesco have said on the recall notice: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."