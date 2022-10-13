Tesco shoppers in Grantham will get the chance to search for a golden ticket which will allow them to pick a local charity to donate a large cash sum to.

On Saturday, October 15, between 11am and 1.30pm, a golden ticket will be hidden in the Tesco Express store on Harrowby Lane as part of an initiative Tesco is doing by granting £1 million to causes across the UK.

Whoever finds the golden ticket in the Harrowby Lane store will be able to choose one charity from three to receive £10,000.

The Tesco Express on Harrowby Lane on Google Street View. (58108458)

Aline Laws, store manager at the Harrowby Lane Express, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the winner of the golden ticket as only 100 Tesco stores in the country have been chosen to hold this event, so we are very privileged.

"This would never have happened if my two shift leaders Emily Topham and Wendy Aspland hadn’t been involved in such commendable volunteering and fundraising they do for the local charity the Grantham Disabled Children Society.

"Over the last three years between them they have raised a massive amount to help. This is complete dedication and I am very proud of them for all they do."

England lioness Ella Toone has teamed up with Tesco to launch the scheme. Photo credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire. (59952490)

The three charities the winner will be able to choose from include Winchelsea Primary School, The Lewis Foundation Trust and Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

The £1million donation from Tesco marks £100 million in community grants being given to more than 50,000 good causes since they were launched in 2016.

England Lioness, Ella Toone, has teamed up with Tesco to launch the Golden Grants initiative.

Ella added: "I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work that local groups do and how they support their communities.

"It’s more important than ever that they get the vital funding they need through projects like Tesco community grants, so they can continue making such a huge difference to so many people."

In addition to picking the charity to donate to, whoever finds the golden ticket will receive a Tesco voucher for taking part.

The Harrowby Lane Express is one of two stores in Lincolnshire taking part in the Golden Grants initiative. The other is a Tesco Extra in Lincoln.