NHS workers in Grantham will be in the spotlight at a concert dedicated to thanking them for their devotion during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two well-known events organisers - Rotarian Barry Phillips and the man behind Grantham Carnival, Roy Wright - are busy putting together the free ‘Thank You’ concert.

Already several performers have signed up, among them Premier Cru, Dunne and Rusted, The System, Terry Carey and Trevor Leeson.

All the acts have pledged to perform free of charge.

Barry, of the Rotary Club of Grantham, said: “The concert gives a chance for Grantham people to say thank you to the people who are looking after their interests.

“With the resources of the Rotary Club of Grantham and the events committee, we can put on a really, really good concert.”

It is hoped the concert will be held in Wyndham Park, with Barry and Roy actively engaging with South Kesteven District Council is a bid to make it happen.

With the end of the lockdown not yet in sight and no indication of when people will be able to mix again, no date for the event can be set. However, it is hoped it will be soon enough to be on a warm, sunny day to which people can bring picnics.

Barry and Roy plan to put their time in lockdown to good use by ensuring the event is ready to go once the green light is given.

Roy, who is chairman of the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, said: “I am both proud and honoured, on behalf of the events group, to have been invited to be a part of the organising team putting together this exciting tribute to all of the staff at Grantham Hospital.

“I am sure we all know the extreme pressure they are under but still going about their work with dignity and devotion.

“We thank you all.”

To make sure there is something for everyone, the line-up will be a mix of musical styles.

Entertainers interested in taking part in the ‘Thank You’ concert are asked to get in touch with Barry on 07525 808315.

