The Valentine’s Dance at Grantham refectory on February 12, 2020, raised a nice sum of £750 from the proceeds of the raffle. All the money raised will go to local charity Grantham Disabled Children Society.

A cheque for £750 was presented by Rae Broughton (pictured below ) to Darryl Blair, of the society.

It was a night to remember from start to finish. The dance floor was bursting all night thanks to the Buddies rock ‘n’ roll band, Colin Stevens and Simon Lea who are top draw artists.

Rae Broughton presents a cheque for £750 to Darryl Blair of Grantham Disabled Children Society. (55384527)

It was our 23rd dance and sadly our last one as organisers and we would like to say a huge thank you to all who attended over the years. Thanks also to all those who donated raffle prizes, sent in donations and helped us to raise around £14,000 for a variety of charities. Thank you all.

I would also like to say thank you to everyone who chipped in for a farewell gift organised by Zenda which consisted of two vouchers for meals at Miller and Carter, two vouchers for A&P Travel at £50 each, and £150 spending money.

Many thanks to you all. I am humbled and never thought it would take off as it did.

The good news is that it is going to carry on. Zenda and John Dempster are taking over and I wish them all the best and will help out in any way I can. Thanks to them and Andy and Gail for all their help with ticket sales and folding of the raffle tickets over the years.

The next dance will be held on October 29, 2022, with rock ‘n’ roll band Glenn Darren and the Krew Kats, Colin Stevens and female artist Ann Marie. Tickets are available from Zenda on 01476 400148.

Thank you for your support once again.

Malcolm Broughton

Grantham