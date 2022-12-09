A teacher who has worked at the same Grantham school for 22 years has written some wise words for parents as well as thanking all those children, staff and parents he has taught and worked with.

A senior member of the teaching staff, Peter Shaw has been at St Anne's Church of England Primary School in Grantham since he graduated.

A popular and well-respected teacher, Peter is now seeking new challenges, after teaching hundreds of children over the years.

Peter Shaw is leaving St Anne's Primary School after 22 years. (61231573)

In a letter to the Journal, Peter said:

Dear families of Grantham, I have been a primary school teacher at the same school in a little corner of Grantham since I graduated over 22 years ago, but the time has come for me to move on this Christmas.

On the 16th of December I will be saying goodbye, and thank you, to the staff and children at St Anne’s Church of England Primary School.

Our school’s community however, is much wider than my current colleagues and the children on the register so I write this letter with the hope of reaching all those children and their families who I have been fortunate enough to teach – to say thank you.

Over the years there have been a lot of changes in the UK and in our schools but one thing has remained the same; your children have worked hard and with smiles on their faces throughout.

There are numerous reasons for me leaving the profession I love, but the children could never be one of them. I am fortunate that I have spent my career in the same school surrounded by an amazing staff and wonderful children. It is one which continues to do well and I know there are others in Grantham which are doing a fantastic job, too.

As we approach Christmas, I realise that your kids can often drive you mad and make you want to pull your hair out but trust me, in school they’ll be doing you proud.

I would like to pass on a few messages/tips/thoughts as I leave this wonderful job:

1. Trust your child’s teacher and back them up in what you say and how you act. No teacher ever did this job for the money. They do it because they like your kids and want them to achieve well. Guaranteed. Every time. If that doesn’t seem to be the case, you’re not getting the whole story;

2. Read, read and read with your children. Even when they think they can read, listen to them and ask them about the words they’re reading that they don’t understand;

3. Your children might not realise it but they feel safe when there is routine, discipline and consistency;

4. Be VERY careful with technology. It is wonderful but can be so damaging when introduced too young;

5. Thank you, but we have enough ‘Best Teacher’ mugs; a nice letter means so much more.

As I say goodbye, I’d like to send a message to all the children I have had the pleasure of teaching over these years.

Thank you...

Thank you for giving me a job I looked forward to each morning.

Thank you for having fun.

Thank you for all your kind words and messages over the years.

Thank you for sharing your successes as you have moved through life.

Keep in touch.

Peter Shaw

St Anne’s Primary School