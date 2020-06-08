Lincolnshire County Council thanks 84,000 carers during National Carers Week
Published: 10:17, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 10:20, 08 June 2020
Lincolnshire County Council is highlighting the vital role carers play during National Carers Week.
National Carers Week is a chance to recognise the contribution carers make to families and communities and raise awareness of the challenges they face.
Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, running from today (Monday, June 8) until Sunday, June 14.
More by this authorGrantham Reporter