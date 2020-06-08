Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire County Council thanks 84,000 carers during National Carers Week

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 10:17, 08 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:20, 08 June 2020

Lincolnshire County Council is highlighting the vital role carers play during National Carers Week.

National Carers Week is a chance to recognise the contribution carers make to families and communities and raise awareness of the challenges they face.

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, running from today (Monday, June 8) until Sunday, June 14.

