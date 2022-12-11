Thanks has been given to supporters of the Poppy Appeal in the Grantham area, in a letter written by Grace Knightall, Honorary Poppy Appeal organiser for Grantham and District. She writes:

We have banked to date £32,564.

My thanks to the following for all their help during this year’s Poppy Appeal:

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187310)

To Mr P. Carder and friends in Asda, £4,756.71; Mr Banks and friends in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, £2,805.63; The helpers at the stall on St Peter’s Hill; Mr and Mrs D. McKay at Knightingales Café, £156. To the cadet’s street collection, £850.48; Downtown, £650.72; Boundary Mills, £679.84; Buckminster and surrounding villages, £309.66; Colsterworth, £535.47; A1 Truck Stop, £322.20; South Witham, £317.95; Knipton and Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, £304.83; and Croxton Kerrial, £363.56.

Donations received: Buckminster one-day event, £250; Stoke Rochford Golf Club event, £927; Mr D. Doughty, £150; Foston, £145; Knipton, £100; and Ropsley, £193.

To all who collected door to door, to schools, pubs, clubs, post offices shops and offices and all those who had a collecting tin.

Many thanks to Mr and Mrs B. Turner, Mr and Mrs S. Banks, Mr and Mrs P. Carder, Mr N. Clark, Mr A. Sentence, Mr and Mrs I. Howlett for delivering and collecting poppy boxes and tins.

To all personnel at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks and to all the team who counted and the staff at Lloyds bank.

Many thanks to you, the public, for your contribution to the 2022 appeal which made the above total possible.

With sincere and grateful thanks.