Thanks to all who played a part in Remembrance

On behalf of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Remembrance, as you are all aware both events were cut to the bare minimum due to Covid-19.

I would like to thank all who laid wreaths and those who took part in the opening and closing of the Garden of Remembrance.

Thanks also to those who took part at the cemetery where the service took place for the civilians who lost their lives during the bombing of Grantham.

I would like to thank Father Stuart and the Rev Shenton for taking the Remembrance services.

Thanks also to the people of Grantham and surrounding areafor their generosity in raising a total of just over £11,000 banked to date.

Thanks also to businesses who volunteered to sell poppies, who were as follows: Mr D. Wilson, Great Gonerby Post Office, South Witham Store, Knipton Store, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir shop, Downtown, Boundary Mill, A1 Truck Stop in Colsterworth, Co-op Store in Colsterworth, Grantham Railway Station, Whistle Stop Bar, nine schools, Mr A. Sentance, Mrs Jacky Smith in Asda, Mr D. Jones, staff at SKDC, Mr R. Holland and staff, all at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Many thanks to Mr Doughty, Cath and Harry from Buckminster Horse Trials, Mr G. Manton and members at Stoke Rochford Golf Club and to Croxton Kerrial for their donations, to all who manned the stall on St Peter’s Hill and to all who made Covid-19 face masks and knitted poppies.

Many thanks to Mr B. Turner for his help with the counting and to the Grantham Journal for their coverage.

With many thanks to all.

Mrs G. Knightall

Poppy Appeal organiser, Grantham and District