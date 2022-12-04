'Thanks to all who took part in Grantham Remembrance events'

Mrs Grace Knightall, the Poppy Appeal organiser for Grantham and District, writes:

Regarding the Remembrance Day parade and services 2022, my thanks go to parade commander squadron leader L. Wilson, parade marshall Mr N. Clark, to the standard bearers and to Oscar Dutt-Lee and to all who took part in the parade and lined the streets.

Thanks to Mr Simon Pickett and the band members from the King’s School, to the bugler, Tom Craddock, who covered all five Remembrance services. Well done.

Grace and John Knightall (9791046)

Also, thanks must go to all at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks for their continued support and also to the staff and children from the St Anne’s School and all who attended the services for the civilians who lost their lives during the bombing of Grantham, including those who attended the opening and closing ceremonies at the Garden of Remembrance and those who attended the two minutes’ silence on St Peter’s Hill.

Father Stuart and his team at St Wulfram’s did a magnificent job with their coverage of all the services, as did Father Clay and Mr Hands with their coverage of the service for civilians.

Thanks must also go to Mr and Mrs Cook for their continued support and sponsorship of the crosses which were placed at the base of the headstone of the fallen service personnel by the schoolchildren from St Anne’s.

We are also indebted to Mr Robert Holland for the use of his limousine and driver David and to the Journal for their coverage of the Remembrance and to Miki and her team from SKDC.

Thank you for your continued support.