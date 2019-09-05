Margaret Thatcher statue a step closer to being installed in Grantham - but unveiling date remains top secret
The installation of a statue of Margaret Thatcher is one step closer with the pouring of a cement base – but the date of the official unveiling is still being kept under wraps.
The bronze sculpture will stand on a plinth on the green in St Peter’s Hill, in between statues of Isaac Newton and Frederick Tollemache.
The decision to erect it in Grantham is a controversial one. Paid for by The Public Memorials Trust and its delivery funded by the Grantham Community Community Heritage Association (GCHA) which runs the museum, an autumn unveiling seems most likely.
As landowner, South Kesteven District Council is helping co-ordinate the event.
The Journal understands an announcement on the statue unveiling is due to be made later this month.
Heavily involved in the project is district councillor Graham Jeal, who told the Journal a lot of work is ongoing in the background to prepare for the installation, including conversations with Lincolnshire Police.
He confirmed a national figure is likely to unveil the 10.5ft statue, but could not divulge who it may be.
